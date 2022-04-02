StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

