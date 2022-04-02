StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Capital International Investors raised its position in HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth about $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

