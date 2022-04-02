StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
HUTCHMED stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
