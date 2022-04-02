StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graco (NYSE:GGG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,725,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after buying an additional 593,120 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after buying an additional 469,792 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after buying an additional 401,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

