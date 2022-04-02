StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.