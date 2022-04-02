StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.
GPN stock opened at $139.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60.
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments (Get Rating)
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
