StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $872.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.