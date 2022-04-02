StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

NYSE:IT opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.34. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a 52-week low of $185.27 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 67.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

