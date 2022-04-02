StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,053. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

