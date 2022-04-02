StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ESCA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. 30,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Escalade has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

