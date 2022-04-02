StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,801. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

