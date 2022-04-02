StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. 4,950,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,449. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

