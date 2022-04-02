StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
DRRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 681,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,685. DURECT has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
About DURECT (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
