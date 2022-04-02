StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,699,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

