StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 1,032,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $444.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

