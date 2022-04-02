StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.43. 159,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,627. Coherent has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day moving average of $259.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent (Get Rating)
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
