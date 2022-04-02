StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.43. 159,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,627. Coherent has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $275.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day moving average of $259.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

