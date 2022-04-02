StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Citizens has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $215.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.21 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citizens by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 2,767,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Citizens by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

