StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,418. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $855.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.