StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.15. 85,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.76 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.