StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.
Shares of Baozun stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
