StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Baozun has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.85.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

