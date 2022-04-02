StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after buying an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

