StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

FLWS stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

