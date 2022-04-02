StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

