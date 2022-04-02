StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of X opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

