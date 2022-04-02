StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 1,390,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,730. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

