StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,307 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rambus by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

