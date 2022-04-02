StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRMW stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

