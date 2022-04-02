StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.