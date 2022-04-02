StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $38.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.