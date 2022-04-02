StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,920. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.