StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

