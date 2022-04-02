StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

ITCI stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,824,930.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,525,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

