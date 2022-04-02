StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,657. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $842.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

