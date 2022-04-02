StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.
GLPG traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.13. 881,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.77.
About Galapagos (Get Rating)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
