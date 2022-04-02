StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Get Galapagos alerts:

GLPG traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.13. 881,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,616,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.