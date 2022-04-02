StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FNWB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 25,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,691. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.