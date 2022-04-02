StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Essent Group stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

