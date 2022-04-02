StockNews.com Begins Coverage on America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $80.82. 65,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $215,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

