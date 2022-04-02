StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

AEO stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,151,000 after acquiring an additional 426,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

