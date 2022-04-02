StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

AAL stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

