StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the airline’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
AAL stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
