StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

