Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Greenidge Generation Call Options (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 24,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 844% compared to the average daily volume of 2,547 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GREE. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 767.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 135,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

