Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$11.25

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.53.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

