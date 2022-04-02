Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 71 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Snap-on by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $212.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

