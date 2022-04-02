Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $334.98 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.56. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

