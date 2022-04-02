Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

