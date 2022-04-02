Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $246.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.92. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

