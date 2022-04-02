Stephens Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHCG. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

