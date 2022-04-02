Stephens Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHCG. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.
Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
