Stephens Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Equal Weight

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $97.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

HUBG opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

