Stephens Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $25,675,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after buying an additional 192,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.