Stephen F. Betz Sells 4,164 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $87,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.58 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

