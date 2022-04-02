Stephen F. Betz Sells 4,164 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $87,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $23.58 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.