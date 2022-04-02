STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE STEP traded up C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$3.10. The company had a trading volume of 427,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,183. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.87.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

