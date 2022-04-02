Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$55.50 to C$64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.64.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$51.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$28.07 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

